Robi, Banglalink may share network resources

Sign MoU to gauge potential benefits

Mobile network operators Robi and Banglalink recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the potential sharing and rationalisation of their network resources.

This collaboration is set to expand 4G access nationwide, enhancing both the quality and speed of mobile broadband for customers.

Sharing network resources is a global best practice in the telecom industry. It promotes an asset-light business model and supports both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability through optimised use of energy resources.

Additionally, it ensures better cost efficiency and usage of telecom resources, enabling investments in service quality and value-added services. Furthermore, the sharing of network resources among operators helps save foreign currency.

As such, Robi and Banglalink signed the MoU to strengthen their collaboration in sharing network resources.

In a joint statement, Banglalink and Robi said this potential collaboration is a timely and dynamic initiative that will transform telecommunications in Bangladesh.

"We are excited for our customers to experience improved service quality with expanded and uninterrupted nationwide coverage. Our first step is to evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of network sharing," the statement said.

"With the necessary policy changes and regulatory approval, we will share network infrastructures. Our shared goal is to provide robust telecom connectivity for every citizen, contributing to the Smart Bangladesh vision," it added.

The two telecom operators also said they are grateful to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission for its persistent support in facilitating such forward-looking initiatives.

"We are on a mission to make the Bangladeshi telecom industry a driving force in achieving the government's vision of a Smart Bangladesh," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology.

He said that as an essential service, telecommunications hold the potential to serve as a bridge for customers to access to various digital services.

"This potential collaboration between Banglalink and Robi will encourage innovation and promote efficient utilisation of the nation's resources in critical development initiatives, ultimately transforming the lives of Bangladeshi citizens through seamless connectivity," Palak added.