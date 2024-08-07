Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 03:39 PM

Business

Protesters demand NBR chairman’s resignation

They placed nine-point demands
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024
Protesters demand NBR chairman’s resignation

Hundreds of officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) demonstrated at the office of the tax administrator today seeking the resignation of its chairman, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

The protesters pressed their nine-point demands and urged the authorities concerned to hire people from customs or income tax cadres instead of the ones from the administration cadre as the chief of NBR.

Protests flare up at Bangladesh Bank
Deputy governors abandon offices as protests flare up at Bangladesh Bank

Officials said the demonstration began around noon today and the protesters stormed the office of the NBR at one stage, which affected the activities of the NBR.

NBR Chairman Muneem was absent in the office today, officials said.

