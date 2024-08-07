Deputy governors abandon offices as protests flare up at Bangladesh Bank

Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman resigns, while others are on the way out

More than a hundred officials of Bangladesh Bank stormed the governor's office today, forcing deputy governors to leave offices, a rare development in the history of the country's central bank.

The protesters forced five high officials, including three deputy governors, to leave offices. One of them already resigned while the other four decided to step down.

Two soldiers of Bangladesh Army were seen trying to calm the demonstrating Bangladesh Bank officials, who stormed the office of the deputy governors at Bangladesh Bank head office in Dhaka's Motijheel today. Photo: Star

The incident takes place just two days after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of prime minister, who also fled the country amid spiralling protests over security forces brutality and killing of over 300 people, ending a 15-year rule of Awami League she chaired.

Demonstrations began at around 10.30 am after the opening of the central bank headquarters in Motijheel, the capital's commercial district, demanding the resignation of officials who are serving contractually. The governor, deputy governors, and the banking adviser are hired contractually.

In the face of protests, Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman resigned, while two deputy governors -- Habibur Rahman and Md Khurshid Alam -- decided to step down. Banking adviser Md Abu Farah Naser also decided to resign, according to officials.

An official of Bangladesh Bank is holding the resignation letter of Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Chief Md Masud Biswas was forced to leave his office. He also decided to quit.

Six officials, including deputy governors, policy advisor and the BFIU chief, have already resigned, Bangladesh Bank employees said in a statement today.

Protests lasted more than an hour and the protestors left the scene after the deputy governors departed. Regular activities of the central were affected.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder stayed away from work for the second day.

At an emergency press briefing, BB spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said some deputy governors decided to resign amid protests. Some were forced to resign.

He said the interim government, which is in the process of formation, will decide on the resignations of the deputy governors.