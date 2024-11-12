Efforts to retrieve laundered money ramped up

BB governor tells economic summit in the capital

"If funds were siphoned abroad, we will work to establish our claim. We are making every effort to bring back the money through legal channels. This will be done through bilateral and international legal processes." — Ahsan H Mansur BB governor

Bangladesh has intensified its efforts to sign bilateral deals with different countries with the view to recovering funds illegally taken abroad, said Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

"We are taking action against those who fled abroad with funds from Bangladesh, and coordinated efforts are underway," he said at the 3rd Bangladesh Economic Summit 2024 organised by Bangla daily Bonik Barta at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

Officials from the US Treasury Department and the US Justice Department will arrive separately this week for discussions.

The British government officials and representatives from the World Bank's StAR (Stolen Asset Recovery) initiative are also expected to participate in the discussions, he said.

The government aims to develop a roadmap, including potential bilateral agreements, to legally repatriate these funds, said Mansur, also a former economist of the International Monetary Fund.

He also plans to meet with the Singapore high commissioner in Bangladesh to ensure the city state's alignment with the recovery process.

"If funds were siphoned abroad, we will work to establish our claim. We are making every effort to bring back the money through legal channels. This will be done through bilateral and international legal processes."

Significant progress has already been made, he said.

"We have already cast a net."

More than a few lakh crores of taka has been taken from the banking sector through criminal activities, he said.

"There will be no meltdown in the banking sector, and we have stabilised the situation. Yes, some banks are failing to return money to clients, but we are managing it through liquidity support. We must remember that we are trying to recover the banking sector without compromising the macroeconomy."

BB is encouraging savers who have withdrawn their funds out of anxiety to keep deposits again.

The interim government has not tried to close down any business organisation nor has the bank account of any business organisation been blocked, he said.

About the BB's decision to appoint a receiver at troubled Beximco Group, Mansur said the move is intended to keep the conglomerate's business afloat.

"In the last few months, the salaries of Beximco employees have largely been covered by the government, and it can't continue like this. By appointing a receiver, we, from the government, aim to ensure that funds aren't diverted and that export proceeds come into Bangladesh. This way, we can cover business expenses and labour costs."

The primary goal is to preserve the company's value and the government is trying to keep the business alive, he said.

The central bank has given Tk 1,000 crore to Exim Bank just to pay the garment workers' wages.

"We are doing it so that no business organization shuts down, and workers don't resort to setting fires or vandalising factories."