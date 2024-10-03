e-filing of tax returns crosses 50,000 in less than a month

The NBR relaunched the e-filing portal on Sep 9

The number of online filing of income tax returns by individual taxpayers crossed 50,000 in less than a month after the relaunch of the online portal for submission of returns, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said today.

The tax administration relaunched the e-filing portal on September 9 to make it user-friendly.

Taxpayers have been able to pay tax using cards, internet and mobile financial services.

They can also get copies of the submitted returns, acknowledgment receipts, income tax receipts and take printout of Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN) online, said the NBR.

The tax collector has also opened a service centre accessible through phone calls at 09643717171 to enable individual taxpayers to file their income and wealth statements online for the 2024-25 assessment year.

The filing of tax returns by individual taxpayers surged 115.57 percent year-on-year to 5.26 lakh in the fiscal year 2023-24 from 2.44 lakh a year ago, according to the NBR.

During fiscal year 2021-22, the NBR received 61,491 tax returns online.

Bangladesh has more than 1 crore registered taxpayers, but 59 percent did not submit their income tax returns in fiscal year 2023-24.