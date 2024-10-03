Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 3, 2024 06:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 07:03 PM

Most Viewed

Business

e-filing of tax returns crosses 50,000 in less than a month

The NBR relaunched the e-filing portal on Sep 9
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 3, 2024 06:53 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 07:03 PM
Income Tax Return 2018
SOURCE: PINTEREST

The number of online filing of income tax returns by individual taxpayers crossed 50,000 in less than a month after the relaunch of the online portal for submission of returns, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said today.

The tax administration relaunched the e-filing portal on September 9 to make it user-friendly.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Taxpayers have been able to pay tax using cards, internet and mobile financial services.

They can also get copies of the submitted returns, acknowledgment receipts, income tax receipts and take printout of Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN) online, said the NBR.

The tax collector has also opened a service centre accessible through phone calls at 09643717171 to enable individual taxpayers to file their income and wealth statements online for the 2024-25 assessment year.

The filing of tax returns by individual taxpayers surged 115.57 percent year-on-year to 5.26 lakh in the fiscal year 2023-24 from 2.44 lakh a year ago, according to the NBR.

During fiscal year 2021-22, the NBR received 61,491 tax returns online.

Bangladesh has more than 1 crore registered taxpayers, but 59 percent did not submit their income tax returns in fiscal year 2023-24.

Related topic:
online tax returnThe National Board of Revenue (NBR)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Effective tax system

For a better fiscal space, we need efficient tax system

1y ago
National Board of Revenue

NBR to open e-tax filing portal tomorrow

3w ago
IMF to ask NBR for revenue collection plan

Visiting IMF mission to seek info on NBR’s revenue collection plan

1w ago
NBR seeks bank account details of Sheikh Selim, family members

NBR seeks bank account details of Sheikh Selim, family members

1m ago
NBR’s back against the wall: its chairman

NBR’s back against the wall, says chairman

1y ago
|নারী টি-২০ বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

নারী টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপে এক দশকের হারের বৃত্ত ভাঙল বাংলাদেশ

এই প্রতিযোগিতায় টানা ১৬ ম্যাচ হারার তেতো স্বাদ পেরিয়ে জয়ের আনন্দ মিলল তাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

আদানির সঙ্গে বিদ্যুৎ চুক্তি খতিয়ে দেখবে জাতীয় রিভিউ কমিটি

২৯ মিনিট আগে