Prime Bank posts 23% rise in profit

Star Business Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 09:35 PM
Tue Oct 31, 2023 09:35 PM

Prime Bank recorded a 23 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 345 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

Its earnings per share increased to Tk 3.05 as of September 30 this year, up from Tk 2.47 last year, according to the financial statements of the company.

The bank attributed the growth in profit to incomes from net interest and investment.

Its profit for the three months period of July-September stood at Tk 126 crore, up 27 percent from the previous year's Tk 99 crore.

The bank also saw its net operating cash flow per share to increase year-on-year to Tk 4.47 from Tk 1.09 the year before.

