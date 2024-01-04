Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 01:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 01:32 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Persistent inflation rate of 9% unacceptable: Atiur Rahman

The former Bangladesh Bank governor speaks on the state of economy 
Star Business Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 01:20 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 01:32 PM
Former BB governor
Screengrab of Atiur Rahman from the virtual event “Thoughts of the beginning of the year: Which way is the economy of Bangladesh?

The inflation rate of over 9 percent in the country is absolutely unacceptable, said former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman today.
"It should be brought down between 4 to 5 percent," Rahman said at a virtual event titled "Thoughts of the beginning of the year: Which way is the economy of Bangladesh?". 

Rahman, who is also the chairperson of Unnayan Shamannay, a research and policy organisation, stated that tightening the monetary policy is not the only right step for reducing inflation, as other steps are also required. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"A big devaluation of the taka against the dollar is increasing the import costs of essential items, resulting in higher inflation, so steps are needed to bring it to the market-driven rate," he said. 

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the country's inflation stood at 9.49 percent in November.

Related topic:
Atiur RahmanInflation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BB sues unidentified persons for reserve heist

Prevent banking by militants: BB chief

Lavrov’s visit consolidates Bangladesh-Russia relations

Life after #GotaGoHome

Inflation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s inflation expected to ease to 6.6% in FY2024: ADB

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমার ওপর ভরসা রাখুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, গণমানুষের দল বাংলাদেশ আওয়ামী লীগ যখনই ক্ষমতায় আসে, দেশের মানুষের অর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নতি নিশ্চিত করে। জনগণের খাদ্য, নিরাপত্তা, চিকিৎসা, বাসস্থান, শিক্ষা, কর্মসংস্থান...

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শনিবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে ৪৮ ঘণ্টা হরতাল: বিএনপি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification