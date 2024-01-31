Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 31, 2024 05:53 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 06:18 PM

Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat resigns

Bangladesh Bank today accepted his resignation letter
Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat has resigned from the post showing health issues.

Bangladesh Bank today accepted his resignation letter.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque shared the news after a meeting of the bankers at the central bank headquarters in Dhaka today.

Sonali Bank Managing Director Md Afzal Karim will serve as the acting chairman of Padma Bank until the new chairman is appointed, Haque said.

In January 2018, Sarafat took charge as chairman of Padma Bank, previously known as Farmers Bank.

Earlier, Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir, who served the bank as chairman before Sarafat, resigned from the board for his alleged involvement in financial scams.

