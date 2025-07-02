Online submission of export-import papers made mandatory

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) made the online submission of export-import related certificates, licences, and permits (CLPs) compulsory from yesterday.

The customs authority said it has operationalised the Bangladesh Single Window (BSW) system, an online platform for the issuance and submission of CLPs for exports and imports, to enable firms to obtain and submit permits online for customs processing.

A total of 19 state agencies, including the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Export Promotion Bureau, Department of Explosives, and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, which issue CLPs, are integrated into the BSW, according to a press release.

To obtain CLPs online from these agencies, businesses must register on the BSW platform (www.bswnbr.gov.bd) using their business identification numbers (BINs).

The NBR said the system is already operational and, as of June 30, a total of 389,015 CLPs had been issued through the BSW, reducing processing time.

According to the NBR, the BSW system offers several benefits, including parallel online processing by multiple agencies, reduced physical interactions, increased transparency and accountability, faster processing times, and cost savings for both domestic and international businesses.

The use of the BSW has been made mandatory to streamline trade processes and promote greater efficiency, transparency, and digital integration. Manually issued CLPs will no longer be accepted for customs processing, the NBR said.