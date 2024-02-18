Onion, sugar import from India likely before Ramadan: state minister

The government is hopeful that it will be able to supply onion and sugar, imported from India, to the market before the month of Ramadan, said State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu today.

"We have already submitted a proposal to import 50,000 metric tonnes of onions and one lakh metric tonnes of sugar from India. They have assured us of providing about 20,000 metric tonnes of onions and 50,000 metric tonnes of sugar. However, we remain hopeful that we will be able to import the products according to our demand," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

We will get good news over it within Thursday, he added.

Besides, the government is trying to import daily essentials from other neighbouring countries, he said.

A meeting of the task force committee will be held on Tuesday, said the junior minister, adding that the price of edible oil is expected to be refixed in the meeting.

The government will ensure market monitoring at the field level during Ramadan and after fixing the price of edible oil it will take measures so that oil prices remain stable, he added.