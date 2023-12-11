'Onion hoarders will be punished'

The director general of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection says

The onion market is expected to get stabilised within the next week and the hoarders of the vegetable will be brought under the law soon, AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection, said today.

"Newly harvested onion have already started coming to the market. Some hoarders behind the increase in onion prices have already been identified and the process is underway to identify the rest of the hoarders."

Efforts are being made to find out who hid the onion and how the onion arranged in layers in Khatunganj and Shyambazar disappeared, he said.

The director general said already Tk 11 lakh fine had been imposed after conducting drives in 54 districts of the country.

"Though it has been possible to control the volatility in the meat and potato markets, the government is working to stabilise the onion market now," he said, adding that, "Our campaign to protect consumer rights will continue."

He made the comments at a reception for the winners of a debate on consumers' rights held at the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron presided over the function.

Cumilla Victoria Government College won the competition and Eden Women's College became runner-up.