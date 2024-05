Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia. Reuters/File

Norwegian telecoms company Telenor on Thursday said it had appointed Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer as its new chief executive, starting December 1 when its current CEO, Sigve Brekke retires.

Fasmer, who is currently CEO of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank , will be the first woman to head Telenor.

"Telenor's financial targets stand firm, and there are no plans for any strategy shifts," the company said in a statement.