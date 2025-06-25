NBR detects tax evasion of Tk 6,250cr since Sep of 2024

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has uncovered tax evasion amounting to nearly Tk 6,250 crore since September 2024, according to a statement issued yesterday.

Field offices under the tax, customs, and intelligence wings identified 16,572 cases of tax evasion and recovered around Tk 1,000 crore during the period.

Of the total, customs houses detected evasion worth Tk 183 crore and recovered the entire amount from the culprits. Field offices of the customs, excise, and VAT commissionerates found evasion of Tk 513 crore and managed to collect Tk 89 crore.

Meanwhile, VAT detectives identified evasion amounting to Tk 1,639 crore and recovered Tk 240 crore, according to the statement.

The Income Tax Intelligence and Investigation Unit unearthed 170 cases involving Tk 1,875 crore in evasion, with Tk 110 crore recovered so far.

Additionally, 41 tax zones detected evasion worth Tk 1,590 crore and collected Tk 105 crore.

The NBR's Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) discovered Tk 366 crore in revenue evasion and has so far recovered Tk 194 crore, according to the statement.