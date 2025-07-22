Govt’s ‘single window’ speeds up trade services

Over 85 percent of the certificates, licences, and permits (CLPs) issued so far through the Bangladesh Single Window (BSW) system were delivered within an hour, according to the National Board of Revenue.

Over 94 percent of the 431,169 CLPs issued as of July 20 this year were released within a day, the tax administrator said in a statement yesterday.

Implemented by the NBR, the BSW is a centralised digital platform that enables importers and exporters to apply for and receive all required CLPs online using their business identification number.

The system eliminates the need for manual submissions, reduces physical interactions, and allows regulatory agencies to process applications in parallel.

The information was shared yesterday when the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the NBR to become the 19th state agency under the BSW network.

The MoU is part of NBR's initiative to onboard 38 ministries, departments, and regulators to the system.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration, the Export Promotion Bureau, the Department of Explosives, the Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention, the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, and the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority are some of the agencies under the BSW network.