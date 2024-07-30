Mutual Trust Bank’s Q2 profit falls 9%

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) has posted a net profit of Tk 37.13 crore in the April-June quarter of 2024.

This was a decline of 8.77 percent from the Tk 40.70 crore it earned in net profits in the same period last year.

As a result, earnings per share for the quarter fell to Tk 0.38, compared to Tk 0.41 a year earlier, according to the bank's financial statements.

However, for the first half of the year, the MTB's profit was up 5.3 percent to Tk 113.62 crore from Tk 107.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Similarly, the bank's net operating cash flow per share for January to June increased significantly to Tk 21.91 from Tk 13.22.

Incorporated in 1999, the MTB operates across the country through 119 branches, 33 sub-branches, 200 agent banking centres, 18 kiosks, and 310 ATMs, which include 6 CRM booths, according to its website.

The bank also maintains four air lounges and 3,220 point-of-sale (POS) machines in key commercial, urban, and rural locations.

Shares of the MTB declined by 2.38 percent to Tk 12.3 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday.