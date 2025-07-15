Monno Ceramics partners with US company for expansion

Monno will supply Lenox Corporation, USA, with an exclusive line of dinnerware products

Monno Ceramic Industries Ltd has signed Lenox Corporation, USA, as its enlisted vendor to supply porcelain and bone china tableware in the American market.

The board of Monno has recently approved the vendor enlistment agreement with Lenox, a renowned name in premium tableware, the company said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website today.

Under the agreement, Monno will supply Lenox's US operations with an exclusive line of high-quality dinnerware products.

The collaboration combines Monno's manufacturing capacity of 2 million pieces per month and compliance with US federal standards with Lenox's reputation for elegance and innovation, the ceramics producer said in the disclosure.

As per the partnership, Lenox gains access to a reliable and cost-effective supply chain, while Monno strengthens its presence in the US market and aligns with a globally recognised brand.

The company expects the collaboration to boost export revenues, foreign currency earnings, and long-term business growth, ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

Monno Ceramics reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024–25, posting a profit of Tk 3.84 crore in the January–March period, driven by higher revenue and other income.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsors and directors held 37.43 percent of shares in the company, institutional investors 13.32 percent, foreign investors 0.10 percent, and the general public 49.15 percent.