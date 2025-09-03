Moheshkhali-Matarbari project may create jobs for 25 lakh people: CA office

The Moheshkhali-Matarbari Development Initiative (MIDI) could generate employment, directly and indirectly, for up to 25 lakh people, said Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA).

"The project will contribute $150 billion to the GDP and create millions of jobs across ports, logistics, tourism, and marine industries," he said.

Chowdhury made the remarks while presenting the project to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna today.

He also shared the authority's four-month action plan and outlined the project's three-phase implementation, scheduled to run from 2025 to 2055.

Prof Yunus highlighted the need to align employment generation with skills development.

He proposed establishing an international-standard training facility in Moheshkhali to prepare youth for jobs in the blue economy and emerging industries.

"This is more than a port, it's the beginning of a new city and a new economy. The sea must become our highway to the world," he said.

He called for greater investment in marine research, suggesting collaboration with international experts and institutions.

The meeting also discussed plans for eco-tourism, forest conservation, and the importance of balancing development with environmental sustainability.