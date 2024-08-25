Business
Mohammad Hatem, new BKMEA president

Previous president AKM Salim Osman resigned due to health issues
Mohammad Hatem has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) as AKM Salim Osman has resigned from the post of president due to health issues.

The board of directors of the BKMEA accepted Osman's resignation at a meeting at its Dhaka office, according to a statement.

The BKMEA also elected Fazlee Shamim Ehsan as the new executive president of the association.

Before the new appointment, Hatem has been serving the BKMEA as the executive president.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)
