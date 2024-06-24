Matiur removed from Sonali Bank’s board

The development comes a day after he was asked not to attend the board meetings of the state-run bank

The government today removed revenue official Matiur Rahman from the position of director of state-run Sonali Bank PLC, who has come into the spotlight after controversy over his wealth and source of income.

The Financial Institutions Division (FID) sent a letter to the Sonali Bank chairman asking for taking necessary steps along with recommendations to remove Matiur from the post of director.

The development comes a day after the government asked Matiur not to attend the board meetings of Sonali Bank.

He was appointed as a director of Sonali Bank in February 2022 for three years.

Yesterday, the finance ministry transferred Matiur to the Internal Resources Division from his position as president of customs, excise and VAT appellate tribunal at the National Board of Revenue.

On the same day, the Anti-Corruption Commission launched an inquiry into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering by Matiur.

The controversy surfaced after Matiur's son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media and claimed to have bought it for Tk 12 lakh.

This raised questions about the income of this official with a basic monthly salary of Tk 78,000.

In a separate notification today, the FID appointed Mohammad Abu Yusuf, additional secretary of finance division, as a director of Sonali Bank for three years.