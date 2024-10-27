Business
Star Business Report  
Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:31 PM

Marico Bangladesh posts 25% profit growth in Q2 

Despite declaring a 450% cash dividend for July-Sep, its cash flow declined
Marico’s profit grows faster than revenue in Q2

Marico Bangladesh Ltd reported a strong financial performance in the July-September quarter as its profit surged 25 percent year-on-year to Tk 146.54 crore. 

In the period, the company's earnings per share (EPS) hit Tk 46.52, up from Tk 37.11 a year ago. 

The company credited the growth to higher revenue, an improved gross profit margin, and a boost in net finance income, as per its disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

The positive report fuelled a rally in Marico's stock, which increased by Tk 45.5 to Tk 2,252 as of 11:34 am today. 

However, its net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) for the six months ending in September 2024 was Tk 26.36, down sharply from Tk 95.37 a year earlier. 

Marico attributed the cash flow drop to increased payments to suppliers for purchases in the first half of fiscal 2024-25.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's board announced an interim cash dividend of 450 percent for July-September quarter.

Additionally, Marico said its net asset value per share has slipped slightly since March 2024, as earlier dividends were distributed during this period.

Marico, one of the prime FMCG companies in Bangladesh's beauty and wellness sector, reaches over 790,000 outlets with a diverse portfolio that includes hair care, edible oil, and male grooming products, demonstrating its leading market presence, according to its website.

Related topic:
Marico BangladeshMarico earnings
