Litchi growers expect good harvest this year

There are over 4,000 orchards dotting the district

Litchi trees across Dinajpur and other northern districts have started bursting into a symphony of blossoms this year, with growers, traders, and enthusiasts eagerly anticipating a good harvest of the juicy fruit.

In spite of a slight delay due to low temperatures prevailing for some time, the trees have now adorned themselves with vibrant flowers, heralding the imminent arrival of the mouth-watering, delicious fruits.

Flowering usually begins in mid-February but this year it commenced towards the end of the month, as noted by officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and growers across Dinajpur.

There are over 4,000 orchards dotting the district, spanning over approximately 5,690 hectares of land.

The popularity and profitability of the fruit over others have prompted a rise in its cultivation.

The DAE officials are optimistic of a production of 45,000 tonnes this year.

In addition to commercial production, numerous household trees also contribute significantly to the annual litchi yield.

Dinajpur stands as a proud producer, with the fruit flourishing in 13 upazilas and practically turning synonymous with the district.

However, connoisseurs agree that the most delectable litchis hail from Dinajpur sadar upazila and Biral upazila.

The finest litchis are cultivated in Mashimpur of Dinajpur sadar upazila and Madhabbati of Biral upazila.

The flowers brimming on litchi trees throughout Dinajpur have infused farmers with hope for a bountiful harvest this year.

Ashraful Islam, a litchi grower from Hakimpur upazila, expressed his optimism as his three-bigha orchard bloomed abundantly, surpassing his expectations.

After experiencing reduced flowerings in the past two consecutive years, which led to decreased production and losses for him, he is hopeful for profitable returns this season.

Echoing this comment, Ziaur Rahman, another litchi grower from Mashimpur village, highlighted the conducive weather conditions this year for the litchi production, remarking on timely rains and the climate being slightly less warm.

The dropout rate during the transformation from flower to budding has decreased compared to previous years for the good weather, which is crucial period for litchi cultivation.

If the weather prevails until it is time for harvests, growers can anticipate an exceptional yield this time, said Golam Mostafa, a farmer of Mashimpur village.

The plucking is expected to commence by the end of May and continue for a month.

Apart from the litchi harvest, this flowering period also marks a prime time for honey production in Dinajpur.

Various litchi varieties are cultivated in Dinajpur, including Madrazi, Bombai, Bedana, China-1, 2, and 3, Kathali, and Hariya.

Among these, the Bedana and China varieties stand out for their premium quality, fetching higher prices due to their colour, taste, flesh texture, and smaller seeds.

The Madrazi variety, on the other hand, is known for ripening and being ready for plucking early.

Md Nuruzzaman, deputy director of the DAE in Dinajpur, attributed the significant flowering this year to favourable weather conditions.

He expressed optimism that if conditions remain favourable, growers will witness a robust production this season.

The anticipated commercial value of the litchi crop in Dinajpur is estimated to be around Tk 600 crore, a promising figure for the growers and the local economy, he added.

As the litchi trees continue to flourish and the aroma of the blossoms fills the air, Dinajpur prepares for yet another season of litchi delights, promising a feast for both growers and litchi enthusiasts alike.