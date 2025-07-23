LafargeHolcim’s profit rises 20% in Apr-Jun

The cement producer made Tk 96 crore profit in the quarter

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh saw a 5 percent rise in sales in the April to June quarter of 2025, while its profits rose by 20 percent.

In the second quarter, the multinational cement producer's net sales rose to Tk 646 crore and profits advanced to Tk 96 crore, according to a press release issued by the company yesterday.

"We achieved solid volume growth in cement and aggregates, driven by strong market demand and growing customer confidence," said Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of the company.

Specialised cement products 'Water Protect' and 'Fair Face' recorded an impressive 28 percent growth, underscoring a clear consumer preference for value-added solutions.

Profitability was impacted by rising energy costs and falling cement prices, prompting cost-efficiency measures and strategic pricing reviews, the company said.

"Our innovation and diversification efforts continued to yield results, including the co-processing of over 21,000 tonnes of waste via Geocycle, replacing 11 percent of fossil fuels," Chowdhury said.

"Despite the current challenges, we remain optimistic about improved performance in the upcoming quarters," he hoped.

In the first half of the year, net sales reached Tk 1,498 crore, a 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 2.03, marking a 3 percent decline from Tk 2.09 in the January to June period of the previous year, though EPS improved by 20 percent year-on-year.

Regarding the outlook, the company said it continues to prioritise operational efficiency, product portfolio diversification, and pricing strategy enhancement to bolster profitability in the upcoming quarters.

At the same time, ongoing investments in sustainability and digital transformation are set to reinforce its long-term competitive advantage, it added.

Stocks of the cement producer rose 2 percent to Tk 56 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday.