LafargeHolcim Bangladesh's sales, profit grow

The company's sales grew 20%, profits 34% in 2023

Sales and profits of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh rose in 2023 thanks its diversified portfolio.

The rise in profits encouraged its board to declare a higher amount of dividend for its shareholders.

Sales of the multinational cement producer rose 20 percent year-on-year to Tk 2,838 crore in 2023 while its profits grew 34 percent to Tk 594 crore.

The company's board of directors recommended 50 percent cash dividend for its shareholders, which was 48 percent in the previous year.

"The performance demonstrates the strength of its diverse product portfolio and strategic presence driven by innovative products, high-value solutions, digital footprint and new channels," said Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh.

"As we have already entered 2024, I look forward to another year of continued profitable growth and fast-paced transformation, to become the leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions in the country."

Last year, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh registered earnings per share of Tk 5.12 while it was Tk 3.83 the year prior.

Stocks of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, which has a paid-up capital of Tk 1,161 crore, rose 0.13 percent to Tk 74.50 today.

The only green-field company was listed with the stock exchange in 2003.