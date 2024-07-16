Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 01:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:48 PM

Business

June export data release to be delayed

Data correction is going on
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 01:44 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 02:48 PM
Export earnings in February

The release of export data for the month of June will get delayed as the both Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) are correcting the data mismatch.

"It will be late this time because correction of data is going on and it is not possible to say exactly when the export data can be released," said a senior official of the EPB asking not to be named.

Usually, the EPB releases the export data of a month on the second or third day of the next month.

But it has delayed in publishing export figures of June, the ending month of a fiscal year, after the BB reported that July-April export earnings of fiscal year 2023-24 were around $14 billion lower than EPB's data.

