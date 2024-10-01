Business
Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:46 PM

IT entrepreneurs complain about anomalies in customs policies

They highlighted their problems at an event organised by Computer Solutions Inc (ICSI) and its Chinese partner EKSA
Businesses are facing problems due to anomalies in the government customs policies, several ICT and computer entrepreneurs said.

At a discussion titled "The ICT and Computer Sector: The future growth engine", they sought intervention from the government.

ICT Secretary Sish Haider Chowdhury was present at the event organised by Computer Solutions Inc (ICSI) and its Chinese partner EKSA on Monday.

Many entrepreneurs have invested in the hi-tech park but all of them have incurred huge losses as they are frequently being harassed by the customs authorities, Zahirul Islam, chairman of Smart Technology, said at the meeting.

He said businesses have to face troubles in releasing their consignments, which are being imported by the entrepreneurs of the Hi-tech Park.

Mohammad Abul Hasan, managing director and CEO of the CSI, said the government should be proactive in removing the bottlenecks for the computer industries.

Due to the absence of proper HD codes of computer parts and accessories, entrepreneurs of this sector face severe hassles and delay in releasing their consignments, he said.

The ICT secretary assured the entrepreneurs that the ministry will take due steps to remove the barriers for this sector, which has the potential to be the next driver of economic growth.

