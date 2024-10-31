Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:40 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Islami Bank incurs Tk 89 crore in loss in Q3

However, the bank made a profit of Tk 267 crore in the Jan-Sep period
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:36 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:40 PM
Photo: Islami Bank Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC reported a consolidated loss of Tk 89.20 crore in the third quarter of 2024.

This sharply contrasts the Tk 94.46 crore profit the bank made from the same period last year. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shares of Islami Bank declined 1.96 percent to Tk 49.9 as of 11:52 am today on the DSE.

Islami Bank's losses per share was Tk 0.55 in the July-September quarter this financial year, compared to an earnings per share of Tk 0.59 in the same period the previous year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

The bank attributed the slump to higher provisions it made against investments. 

However, the Shariah-based bank's nine-month earnings offered a bright picture, showing a consolidated profit of Tk 267.71 crore. 

Cash flow of the bank improved considerably, with consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) in the negative at Tk 3.02 for January-September 2024, up from Tk 48.09 in the negative. 

"Solo NOCFPS improved year-on-year, attributed to increased placements from other banks," Islami Bank said. 

Despite the challenging quarter, Islami Bank's cash and cash equivalents remain strong, amounting to Tk 12,353.7 crore as of September 30, 2024. 

Related topic:
Islami BankIslami Bank earnings
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Islami Bank

Islami Bank takes emergency Tk 8,000cr from BB

1y ago
Lenovo Islami Bank

Lenovo partners with Islami Bank for tech development

1y ago
Exporters to get Tk 108.5 for a dollar from Aug 1

Forex market continues to stay under pressure

1y ago

Cash-strapped Islami Bank lends to AnonTex

1y ago

Islami Bank 'Crisis': Two reasons led to Arastoo's exit

6y ago
|শিল্পখাত

মিরপুরে বিক্ষোভরত গার্মেন্টসকর্মীদের সঙ্গে পুলিশ-সেনাবাহিনীর সংঘাত

বিক্ষোভকারীরা ভাঙচুর শুরু করেন। এ সময় তারা পুলিশ ও সেনাবাহিনীর দুইটি পরিবহনে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ধ্বংসস্তূপে দাঁড়িয়ে তাইজুলকে নিয়ে মুমিনুলের লড়াই

১ ঘণ্টা আগে