Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:34 PM

Inflation pushes people to compromise on priorities: commerce adviser

Sheikh Bashir Uddin says he will work hard together with everyone to control commodity prices
High inflationary pressure is compelling people to compromise on their priorities, said Sheikh Bashir Uddin, the newly appointed commerce adviser.

The income of people has increased but their purchasing power did not rise accordingly due to the inflation, he said today.

Every ordinary worker will be found making compromises in their priorities, including health, education, and even food, he said.

The adviser said he cannot perform magic to control commodity prices, but he will work hard together with everyone to bring prices under control.

The adviser made the comments in response to a journalist's query on how he will control commodity prices, after his first meeting at the secretariat in the capital.

The adviser said he is obligated to the people, noting that everyone, including himself, is a consumer.

Making life easier for the people will be his priority, he added.

He suggested the officers of the commerce ministry work extra hours and added that he would also give his full effort.

Related topic:
commodity price
