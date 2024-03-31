Business
Reuters, New Delhi
Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:09 PM

Most Viewed

Business

India's GDP set to grow 8% or more in Jan-March quarter, finance minister says

Reuters, New Delhi
Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:01 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 05:09 PM
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India, September 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters/File

India's gross domestic product is on track to grow by 8 percent or more in the quarter ending March 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
The economy is expected to show the same rate of year-on-year expansion for the 2023/24 financial year, Sitharaman added, citing the impact of improved inflation management and macroeconomic stability.

"Hopefully the fourth quarter ... will also have (growth) of 8 percent or above 8 percent resulting in 2023/24 having an average growth in GDP of 8 percent or over 8 percent," Sitharaman said during an event in the financial hub of Mumbai.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India's GDP data for the Jan-March quarter is due to be released on May 31.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 8.4 percent in the October-December quarter year-on-year, outpacing the 7.6 percent growth recorded for the previous quarter.India's economy is projected to grow at 7.6 percent in the current fiscal year to March 31, according to the latest government estimates.

Related topic:
India GDP Growthindian economy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Top 10 economies to watch in 2023

Top 10 economies to watch in 2023

India's economy grows 7.3 percent

India GDP Growth

India growth slows in Q1

India’s self-reliance puzzle: Adding by subtracting?

Indians spending less on food, more on discretionary items

পেট্রল
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডিজেলের দাম লিটারে ২.২৫ টাকা কমে ১০৬, পেট্রোল-অকটেন অপরিবর্তিত

নতুন দাম আগামীকাল সোমবার থেকে কার্যকর হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের ছুটি ১ দিন বাড়ানোর সুপারিশ মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification