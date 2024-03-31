India's GDP set to grow 8% or more in Jan-March quarter, finance minister says

India's gross domestic product is on track to grow by 8 percent or more in the quarter ending March 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

The economy is expected to show the same rate of year-on-year expansion for the 2023/24 financial year, Sitharaman added, citing the impact of improved inflation management and macroeconomic stability.

"Hopefully the fourth quarter ... will also have (growth) of 8 percent or above 8 percent resulting in 2023/24 having an average growth in GDP of 8 percent or over 8 percent," Sitharaman said during an event in the financial hub of Mumbai.

India's GDP data for the Jan-March quarter is due to be released on May 31.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 8.4 percent in the October-December quarter year-on-year, outpacing the 7.6 percent growth recorded for the previous quarter.India's economy is projected to grow at 7.6 percent in the current fiscal year to March 31, according to the latest government estimates.