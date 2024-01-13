India's retail inflation rises to four-month high in December on higher food prices

People shop at a crowded wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, Photo: Reuters/File

India's annual retail inflation rose at the fastest pace in four months in December, driven by a rise in prices of some food items, raising expectations that the central bank will stay away from interest rate cuts for some time.

Annual retail inflation (INCPIY=ECI) rose to 5.69 percent in December from 5.55 percent the previous month, above the central bank's 4 percent target, Indian government data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 56 economists had forecast a rate of 5.87 percent.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was at 9.53 percent in December, up from 8.70 percent in November as prices of vegetables, pulses and spices rose.

"The outlook for the inflation for certain items like rice, wheat and pulses remains somewhat vulnerable," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, who does not expect rate cuts before August 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee left the benchmark repo rate (INREPO=ECI) unchanged at 6.50 percent for a fifth consecutive meeting last month. With inflation remaining above the central bank's target, monetary policy could remain in "restrictive territory", the RBI said in a report last month.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was estimated to be 3.8 percent-3.89 percent in December, compared with 4.05 percent-4.2 percent in November, according to two economists.

The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.

Core inflation has declined to a four-year low, said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research.

Declining core inflation, which can often reflect weak demand in the economy, is a "conundrum" at a time of strong economic growth, said Pant.

The Indian economy is seen growing at 7.3 percent in the financial year ending March 31, 2024, according to the government's estimates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remains popular among voters and is aiming to win a third term in a general election due by May, has taken several steps to contain food prices.

Some economists expect retail inflation could remain around 4.5 percent this year, above the central bank's target, delaying the cut in policy rates.

"We see the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee embarking on its first rate cut in the second quarter of fiscal 2025," said Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara Capital.