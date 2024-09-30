India aims to become $3tn tourism economy by 2047

As India aims to become a $3 trillion tourism economy by 2047, it is fast becoming one of the world's most sought-after travel destinations with 14.3 million international tourists in 2022 and $17.6 billion in revenue.

The country saw 9.2 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2023, signifying a positive post-pandemic revival. The tourism industry showed positive signs of revival post-pandemic with a year-on-year increase of 43.5 percent.

This year, foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) stood at nearly 47.8 lakh from January to June. In the month of June, foreign tourist arrivals stood at 7,06,045 compared to 6,48,008 in June 2023, registering a growth of 9 percent.

According to the government, despite facing certain challenges along the way, the sector continues to flourish, fueled by various strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, promoting sustainable practices, and enriching the overall visitor experience.

With a commitment to overcoming obstacles and leveraging opportunities, India is well on its way to becoming a leading global travel destination.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, as part of the 'Chalo India' campaign, the first 1,00,000 foreigners coming to India will get their visa on a gratis basis and the government will waive off the visa fee.

The ministry has also launched the Incredible India Content Hub on the revamped Incredible India digital portal, intended for the use of a diverse range of stakeholders, including tour operators, journalists, students, researchers, film makers, authors, influencers, content creators, government officials, and ambassadors.

In a bid to engage and involve citizens in tourism development and growth, the government is also introducing mechanisms at airports and railway stations across the country, for tourists to provide their feedback on their visits to tourist attractions and destinations in the country.

To support efforts of States/UTs in granting and implementing 'industry status' for the tourism and hospitality sector, the ministry has also launched a handbook which aims to serve as a guide to states and UTs.