Importers count losses as conflict in Myanmar halts trade

Importers expressed grave concerns as bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Myanmar through the Teknaf land port has halted since November 14 due to the ongoing conflict between the Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar's military junta in the Rakhine state.

This suspension of trade is costing the government of Bangladesh around Tk 3 crore in revenue each day, with total accumulated losses reaching over Tk 15 crore, said ASM Mosharaf Hossain, revenue officer of Teknaf Customs.

Bilateral trade occurs between the Teknaf port in Bangladesh and the Maungdaw port in Myanmar. The ports are situated at a distance of around five kilometres across the Naf river, which marks the border of southeastern Bangladesh and northwestern Myanmar.

Md Jasim Uddin, general manager of United Land Port Limited, the private body operating the lone gateway to trade with Myanmar, said the last ship bearing imports came to the port on November 14.

No further ships came to the port after, nor did any ships leave with exported goods, he added.

The main import items include ginger, garlic, onions, dried fish, frozen fish, coconut, pickles, betel nuts, and logs.

Before trade came to a halt last Wednesday, an average of five to six ships came from Myanmar per day, Jasim said.

Abdul Amin, president of Teknaf Clearing and Forwarding Agents' Association, lamented the situation.

"We are worried about the perishable items that are yet to ship to Bangladesh. Businessmen have to incur huge losses if the conflict in Myanmar continues as our goods will be rotten," he told The Daily Star.

He added that businessmen in Myanmar had told him that many roads and bridges in the Rakhine state were damaged due to the ongoing conflict, hampering the transportation of goods.

"We don't know how many days it will take for the situation to return to normal and for trade to start".

Md Showkat Ali, owner of Chowdhury Trader, an importing firm, said two of his trucks laden with ginger and frozen fish were trapped in Myanmar.

"I have paid the money but could not bring the goods due to the conflict in Myanmar. I will incur huge losses if the goods rot," he told The Daily Star.

"Other businessmen that depend on the land port are facing the same ordeal as me," he added.

Mosharaf added that exports were also hampered due to the suspension of business.

Previously, goods worth around $50,000 -- including potatoes, garment items, plastic products, aluminium and other products -- were exported to Myanmar through the Teknaf land port each month. So far this fiscal year, goods worth $200,812 were exported, he added.

In the last fiscal year, goods worth around $192 million were imported from Myanmar through the Teknaf land port, according to the Cox's Bazar Customs data.

Fighting between the Arakan Army and junta troops in Rakhine state has intensified in recent days. Amid a surge in fighting on several fronts, Myanmar's junta has imposed a curfew in the western city of Sittwe, according to a government document and media reports.