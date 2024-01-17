Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 07:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 07:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Import rules eased for eight Ramadan commodities

They include edible oil, gram, pules, onion, sugar and dates
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 07:10 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 07:18 PM
BB, NBR urged to facilitate import of six Ramadan commodities

Bangladesh Bank (BB) today eased the rules for banks regarding keeping a cash advance from the importers while opening letters of credit (LCs) to import essential commodities ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan when demand for certain items rises.

In order to increase supply and keep prices within tolerable level, the central bank asked banks to keep the advance payment, also known as the cash LC margin, at minimum level based on the bank-client relationship.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Banks should keep cash margin for opening of LCs from importers of edible oil, gram, pules, onion, sugar and dates, according to a circular by the BB.

The central bank asked banks to give priority to LCs for these essential commodities in order to ensure adequate supply in the market.

Banks will be able to keep minimum cash margin for LCs of the eight essential commodities until March 2024, according to the circular.

The is the second time the BB eased rules regarding LC margin for import which it imposed in July 2022 in its effort to discourage imports to prevent depletion of the foreign exchange reserves and contain the exchange rate.

In July 2022, the central bank asked banks to take 75 percent of the import value of the items, including essential commodities, as minimum margin.

Later in December 2022, it relaxed the rule ahead of the Ramadan.

Related topic:
ramadan commodities
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ramadan items already costlier

‘Don’t buy Ramadan commodities in bulk’

‘Don’t buy Ramadan commodities in bulk’

BB, NBR urged to facilitate import of six Ramadan commodities

BB, NBR urged to facilitate import of six Ramadan commodities

1w ago
High prices may cut Ramadan demand for essentials by 20%

High prices may cut Ramadan demand for essentials by 20%

|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনজুড়ে বিটিভির পর্দা ছিল কাদের-হাছানের দখলে

বিটিভির বিজ্ঞাপনের মূল্যহার অনুযায়ী ওবায়দুল কাদের জন্য বরাদ্দকৃত সময়ের দাম ১ কোটি ৪ হাজার টাকা। যা প্রধানমন্ত্রী ও তৎকালীন তথ্যমন্ত্রীর জন্য ৯৬ লাখ টাকা করে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চলন্ত ট্রেনে ধর্ষণ, লালমনি এক্সপ্রেসের অ্যাটেন্ডেন্ট গ্রেপ্তার

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification