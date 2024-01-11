Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jan 11, 2024 02:45 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 02:50 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Import payments for eight essential items ease ahead of Ramadan

Star Business Report
Thu Jan 11, 2024 02:45 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 02:50 PM
fiscal year 2023
The ongoing inflationary pressure in Bangladesh has pushed up the prices for essential commodities such as rice, sugar and edible oil, meaning that low, fixed and even middle-income households are having to curtail consumption. PHOTO: STAR/ FILE

The central bank has allowed imports of edible oil, chickpeas, pulse, peas, onion, spices, sugar, and dates on usance terms for up to 90 days under supplier's or buyer's credits. 

The facility aims to facilitate import transactions and will remain applicable for initiation of imports till March 31 this year, said the Bangladesh Bank in a notice today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The move is expected to help importers purchase the eight items ahead of Ramadan which their consumption surged.

 In international trade, usance is the allowable time, permitted by custom, between the date of the bill and its payment.

The central bank also extended the same facility for four months to March 31 last year.

Related topic:
ramadan importBangladesh Bank (BB)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Central bank relaxing loan repayment for borrowers

Don’t fall for quick fixes in bank sector

BB fixes forward forex rate for first time

Technical glitch in BB server disrupts banking transactions

Banks to remain closed on January 7 for polls

1w ago
Bancassurance can change how we do insurance.

Bancassurance can change how we do insurance

1w ago

The never-ending crisis in our banking sector

তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে পোশাক রপ্তানি ক্রমাগত কমছে

গত বছর যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে পোশাক ও অন্যান্য স্বল্প প্রয়োজনীয় পণ্যে ক্রেতারা খরচ কমিয়েছেন। ফলে দেশটির দোকানগুলোতে পুরোনো পণ্য জমে যায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কৃষি

ঘন কুয়াশায় নষ্ট হচ্ছে বোরো ধানের বীজতলা

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification