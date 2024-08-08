BB verbally asks banks not to allow cash withdrawals over Tk1 lakh

Says senior official

The Bangladesh Bank yesterday verbally asked banks not to allow cash withdrawals of more than Tk 1 lakh today amid the ongoing situation.

A senior official of the central bank confirmed the matter.

The BB asked banks, if possible, to stop money feeding to the branches amid the weak security because of the absence of police on the streets since Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on August 5.

The banking regulator also suggested to encourage the depositors to pay their parties through crossed checks.

The above instruction was disseminated at the instruction of high authority.

Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told The Daily Star that the instruction has been given due to a lack of security across the country.

"We want to discourage cash transactions amid the current situation," he added.

"The instruction has been given only for today and we hope the situation will improve within next Saturday."