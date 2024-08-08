Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:38 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 11:47 AM

Most Viewed

Business

BB verbally asks banks not to allow cash withdrawals over Tk1 lakh

Says senior official
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:38 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 11:47 AM

The Bangladesh Bank yesterday verbally asked banks not to allow cash withdrawals of more than Tk 1 lakh today amid the ongoing situation.

A senior official of the central bank confirmed the matter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BB asked banks, if possible, to stop money feeding to the branches amid the weak security because of the absence of police on the streets since Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on August 5.

The banking regulator also suggested to encourage the depositors to pay their parties through crossed checks.

The above instruction was disseminated at the instruction of high authority.

Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told The Daily Star that the instruction has been given due to a lack of security across the country.

"We want to discourage cash transactions amid the current situation," he added. 

"The instruction has been given only for today and we hope the situation will improve within next Saturday."

Related topic:
Bangladesh Bank (BB)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Bank's steps to build up forex reserves

BB asks banks, NBFIs to inform of wilful defaulters

2m ago

BB lets bankers offer existing dollar rate to exporters

2m ago

A cesspool of banking irregularities

4m ago

There must be accountability for export data mishandling

1m ago

New rules in the making to give more autonomy to Bangladesh Bank

4w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গাজীপুর জেলা কারাগারে গোলাগুলি

দুপর পৌনে ১টার দিকে এ প্রতিবেদন লেখা পর্যন্ত গোলাগুলি চলছে বলে জানা গেছে।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংক থেকে আজ এক লাখ টাকার বেশি তোলা যাবে না

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification