IMF team due in Dec to review fourth tranche of $4.7b loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is sending a team within the first week of December to review whether Bangladesh qualifies for the fourth tranche of a $4.7 billion loan programme.

The IMF delegation, led by mission chief Chris Papadakis, will also suggest potential reforms required for securing an additional $3 billion loan, which was sought by the interim government to improve the country's forex reserve.

Officials of the multilateral lender informed Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed about these decisions during a meeting at the IMF headquarters in Washington last week.

A delegation from Bangladesh, led by Ahmed, is currently visiting the US to participate in the annual meetings of the IMF and The World Bank.

"Bangladesh is making good progress on the $4.7 billion loan programme. So, discussions are ongoing for the next review," said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's regional office for Asia and the Pacific.

She was addressing a press conference on October 24 on the economic outlook of Asia and the Pacific in Washington, DC.

"We had discussions in Dhaka and discussions are ongoing in Washington on how to move forward in terms of financing. All those will be part of the upcoming discussions," she added.

The IMF mission will review whether Bangladesh has met seven conditions for the fourth tranche of the $4.7 billion loan as of June this year.

Bangladesh has fulfilled all of these conditions, except the one regarding tax collection targets.

As per the IMF target, the government was supposed to collect Tk 394,530 crore in taxes by June.

Data from the Finance Division showed that the government collected Tk 369,209 crore by June, meaning that it fell Tk 25,321 crore behind the IMF target.

Another major condition set by the IMF was to increase the country's net international reserves (NIR), which was fulfilled after the IMF lowered the required threshold in May upon request by the then government.

The initial NIF collection target was $20.11 billion by June 30. However, the IMF lowered it to $14.79 billion later in May. As of June 30, Bangladesh had an NIR of $16.7 billion.

Previously, Bangladesh failed to fulfil the NIR target for each instalment of the loan, which was also revised by the IMF.