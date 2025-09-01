ICCB team off to Melbourne for World Chambers Congress

An 11-member delegation from ICC Bangladesh, led by President Mahbubur Rahman, has left for Melbourne, Australia, to attend the 14th World Chambers Congress (WCC) from 2-4 September 2025.

Organised by the ICC World Chambers Federation (WCF) in partnership with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the biennial forum will bring together over 1,000 business, chamber and political leaders from more than 100 countries, according to a press release.

This year's theme, "Business, Chambers, Government: Partners for Prosperity", highlights the role of collaboration between businesses, chambers of commerce and governments in driving sustainable economic growth.

Key focus areas include geopolitical shifts, clean energy transitions, digital leadership, life sciences, workforce evolution and resilience in global trade.

Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Green Textile, will participate as a speaker at the event.

Following the WCC, the delegation will visit ICC New Zealand and the Auckland Chamber of Commerce for high-level talks on boosting bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Delegation includes: Mahbubur Rahman, resident, ICC Bangladesh, AK Azad, vice president, ICC Bangladesh, Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), managing director, Evince Group, Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman, Envoy Textiles, Mohd Arshad Ali, managing director, The Merchants Limited, Mohammed Abdul Jabbar, managing director, DBL Group, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed, managing director, Saiham Cotton Mills Limited, Matiur Rahman, chairman & managing director, Uttara Group of Companies, Simeen Rahman, CEO, Transcom Group, Tanvir Ahmed, managing director, Green Textile Limited, and Ataur Rahman, secretary general, ICC Bangladesh.