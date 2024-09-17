Business
Hoe Yun Jeong new ADB country director for Bangladesh

Photo: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Hoe Yun Jeong as its new country director for Bangladesh.

Jeong will lead ADB's operations in Bangladesh and policy dialogue with the interim government, development partners, and other stakeholders, according to a press release. 

"I look forward to working closely with the interim government and the people of Bangladesh to restore economic and fiscal stability and implement broad-based reforms critical for economic diversification and a sustained growth trajectory," Jeong said. 

Jeong has 25 years of professional experience, including about 15 years in ADB. Before joining the Manila-headquartered multilateral bank, he held senior positions in the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Strategy and Finance. 

He joined ADB in 2009 as an economist and worked extensively in regional cooperation and operations. In 2018, he moved to ADB's India Resident Mission where he served in senior roles, including as deputy country director.

Jeong holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Washington, United States, and a bachelor's degree in economics from Seoul National University, Republic of Korea.

Bangladesh became a member of ADB in 1973. ADB has committed around $61 billion in loans and grants to the country, including co-financing and priority areas such as energy, transport, urban infrastructure, water supply and sanitation, education, agriculture and natural resources, and finance. 

As of September 2024, ADB's Bangladesh portfolio includes 53 projects worth around $13 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members -- 49 from the Asia and the Pacific region.

Related topic:
ADB
