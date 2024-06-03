Business
Star Business Report 
Mon Jun 3, 2024 05:33 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 09:56 PM

Higher cowhide prices set for Eid-ul-Azha

Photo: Star

The government today fixed the price of salt-applied cowhides at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per square foot for the sacrificial animals to be slaughtered during Eid-ul-Azha in Dhaka.

Last year, it ranged from Tk 50 to Tk 55.

This year's rates were announced at a press conference at the commerce ministry in the capital.

The price of rawhides of cows has been fixed at Tk 50-Tk 55 per square foot.

The lowest rate for a piece of rawhides of cows has been fixed at Tk 1,200 in Dhaka. It will be Tk 1,000 for those to be sacrificed outside of the capital.

The rates of rawhides of castrated goats have been fixed at Tk 20-Tk 25 per square foot. The price of goat's hides has been fixed at Tk 18 to Tk 20 per square foot.

