Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jun 3, 2024 06:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:42 PM

Bangladesh

Cowhide price fixed at Tk 55 per sqft

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jun 3, 2024 06:25 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:42 PM
The government today set the price of cowhide at Tk 55-60 per square feet in the capital and Tk 50-55 outside of it.

The decision was taken at a meeting on fixing the rawhide prices on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at the secretariat.

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahim, chairman of Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather goods and Footwear Exporters Association, announced the price of cowhide in presence of the State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Tito at the meeting.

According to the new rate, the price of per piece cowhide has been fixed at Tk 1,200 in the capital while Tk 1,000 outside the capital.

push notification