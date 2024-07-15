Grameenphone launches 'gpfi unlimited', a wireless home Wi-Fi solution

To avail the service, a customer has to place a request through MyGP app or Grameenphone website

Grameenphone today launched fixed wireless access service named 'gpfi unlimited', which will enable people enjoy Wifi-like internet without taking help of any broadband cable.

To avail the service, a customer will need to place a request through the MyGP app or website.

A dedicated customer relationship manager will then visit the customer's home or office to assess network availability.

Afterward, a router will be installed at the customer's home.

Currently, two types of routers are available: one priced at Tk 4,000, which can connect 10 devices, and another priced at Tk 7,500, which can connect 32 devices.

There are three available plans: Tk 1,000 per month for 25 Mbps, Tk 1,300 per month for 30 Mbps and Tk 1,900 per month for 40 Mbps.

The products were launched at the Le Meridian Dhaka hotel today.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for post, telecom and ICT, was present at the programme as the chief guest while Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, took part as the special guest.

Also present during the ceremony were Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone; Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer; Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, head of network services; Moinul Momen, head of adjacent network business innovation, and other key members of the company.