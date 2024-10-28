Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 08:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Grameenphone gets new chief corporate affairs officer

Tanveer Mohammad’s appointment comes into effect on November 1 this year
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 28, 2024 08:37 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 08:45 PM

Grameenphone has announced the appointment of Tanveer Mohammad as its new chief corporate affairs officer with effect from November 1 this year.

He brings over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, having held leadership positions at Grameenphone and within the Telenor Group.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prior to this role, Mohammad served as the senior vice president and head of Asia integration team at Telenor Group.

Previously, he also held various senior leadership roles within Telenor's other business units, including chief operating officer of Telenor India and chief technology officer of Grameenphone.

Tanveer holds a bachelor of science in engineering degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and has completed several prestigious leadership, executive management, and business programmes at the National University of Singapore and INSEAD in France and Singapore.

Related topic:
Grameenphone
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Purchasing 4G, 5G smartphones made easier thru bKash

1m ago
Grameenphone launches gpfi unlimited

Grameenphone launches 'gpfi unlimited', a wireless home Wi-Fi solution

3m ago
GP, Robi and Teletalk receive unified licences

GP, Robi, Teletalk receive unified licences

7m ago

Implement SMP regulations to enhance competition in telecom industry

4m ago
Grameenphone’s profit rebounds in 2023

Grameenphone’s profit rebounds in 2023

8m ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

চট্টগ্রাম মেডিকেলের ইন্টার্ন চিকিৎসকসহ ৭৫ শিক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার

এর মধ্যে ৭ জনকে ২ বছর, ১৫ জনকে দেড় বছর, ৩৯ জনকে এক বছর এবং ১৪ জনকে ৬ মাসের জন্য বহিষ্কার করা হয়েছে। 

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার কোনো রাজনৈতিক দল নিষিদ্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত নেয়নি: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং

২ ঘণ্টা আগে