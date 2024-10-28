Grameenphone gets new chief corporate affairs officer

Tanveer Mohammad’s appointment comes into effect on November 1 this year

Grameenphone has announced the appointment of Tanveer Mohammad as its new chief corporate affairs officer with effect from November 1 this year.

He brings over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, having held leadership positions at Grameenphone and within the Telenor Group.

Prior to this role, Mohammad served as the senior vice president and head of Asia integration team at Telenor Group.

Previously, he also held various senior leadership roles within Telenor's other business units, including chief operating officer of Telenor India and chief technology officer of Grameenphone.

Tanveer holds a bachelor of science in engineering degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and has completed several prestigious leadership, executive management, and business programmes at the National University of Singapore and INSEAD in France and Singapore.