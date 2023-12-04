Govt to update US on labour rights

The commerce ministry held the meeting amid concerns from various stakeholders, including economists, about the risk of trade measures by the US after it issued a Presidential Memorandum on advancing worker empowerment, rights, and labour standards globally.

Bangladesh will write to the US government about the improvement in working conditions and the steps it has taken to enhance labour rights, said a top government official today.

"We have taken some initiatives such as amendment of the labour law to improve the labour rights," said Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh today.

"There is no reason for the US government to impose trade restrictions on Bangladesh," he said after a meeting.

Top officials of the labour ministry and leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) attended the meeting at the commerce ministry.

The US says it would work to hold accountable those who threaten, intimidate and attack union leaders, labour rights defenders and labour organisations.

At the meeting, they also discussed the progresses of the commitments made in the National Action Plan (NAP) and the Road Map of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to improve the working conditions and labour rights.