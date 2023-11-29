Export
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:30 PM

Most Viewed

Export

Bangladesh may face trade penalties from US over labour issues

Bangladesh embassy in Washington sends letter to commerce ministry
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:08 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:30 PM
Bangladesh RMG minimum wage protest 2023
Workers took to the street demanding a hike in their monthly wage recently. PHOTO: Star file/Amran Hossain

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington has sent a letter to the commerce ministry, saying the country could be a target of trade measures such as trade penalties and visa restrictions in the US over labour issues.

The letter was sent on November 20, according to the ministry.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said he received the letter, but it was not an alert.

The embassy stated the US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken's remarks about the labour rights situation in different countries on November 16, he said.

"The letter is not an alert. It is a normal communication," Ghosh told The Daily Star over the phone today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডলার.jpg
|ব্যাংক

রিজার্ভ বাড়াতে বেসরকারি ব্যাংক থেকে ডলার কিনছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

‘আন্তঃব্যাংক বিনিময় হারে গত সোমবার পাঁচ কোটি ডলার ও মঙ্গলবার দুই কোটি ডলার কেনা হয়েছে।’

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোশাক রপ্তানি বন্ধে আমেরিকা-ইউরোপ যে পাঁয়তারা করছে, তা বাস্তবায়ন হবে না: বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification