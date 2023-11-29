Bangladesh may face trade penalties from US over labour issues

Bangladesh embassy in Washington sends letter to commerce ministry

Workers took to the street demanding a hike in their monthly wage recently. PHOTO: Star file/Amran Hossain

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington has sent a letter to the commerce ministry, saying the country could be a target of trade measures such as trade penalties and visa restrictions in the US over labour issues.

The letter was sent on November 20, according to the ministry.

Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said he received the letter, but it was not an alert.

The embassy stated the US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken's remarks about the labour rights situation in different countries on November 16, he said.

"The letter is not an alert. It is a normal communication," Ghosh told The Daily Star over the phone today.