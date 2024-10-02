Govt to buy two cargoes of LNG from spot market

The first consignment will cost Tk 640.15 crore and the second one Tk 649.59 crore

The advisory committee on government purchase today approved the import of two cargoes of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the spot market.

Singapore-based MS Gunvor Singapore Pte will supply per million British thermal unit of the consignment at $13.57 and $13.77.

The first consignment will cost Tk 640.15 crore while the second one Tk 649.59 crore, according to the meeting minutes.

"The committee approved the consignments after getting quotations from the companies which signed the Master Sale and Purchase Agreements with Petrobangla following the Public Procurement Rules 2008," reads the minutes.

In today's meeting, the government also approved purchase of 60,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser, 30,000 tonnes of triple super phosphate (TSP) and 40,000 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers.

Around 30,000 tonnes of urea will be supplied by Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-nutrients Company at a price of $346.33 per tonne while the rest will be supplied by the local Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (KAFCO) at $335.5 per tonne.

TSP fertiliser will be supplied by Morocco's OCP SA at a rate of $415 per tonne and the DAP consignment will be supplied by Saudi Arabi's MA'ADEN at $581 per tonne.