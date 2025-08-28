Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 28, 2025 03:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 03:36 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Govt to adopt multimodal transport plan

Thu Aug 28, 2025 03:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 03:36 AM
Fouzul tells BIDA event
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 28, 2025 03:20 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 03:36 AM
govt working on integrated multimodal transport plan

The government is moving away from scattered projects and will adopt an integrated multimodal transport plan to ensure cost and time-efficient transport, said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Road Transport and Bridges ministry, yesterday.

"By mapping existing roads, railways, waterways, and air routes along with data on goods and passenger movement, we can identify infrastructure gaps, prioritise investments, and determine the most efficient transport modes," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The adviser made the remarks at a virtual event on the "4th State of Investment Climate -- Bangladesh", organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

He said the first draft of the plan will be ready next month.

The move came over a decade after the government formulated the National Integrated Multimodal Transport Policy in 2013 for developing an integrated transport network involving road, rail and waterways, which remained largely unimplemented.

Read more

Govt launches ‘Moheshkhali Integrated Development Authority’

Fouzul, also the energy adviser, highlighted two major initiatives in the energy sector.

The Renewable Energy Policy 2025 offers 15 years of tax exemptions -- 100 percent for the first 10 years and 50 percent for the next five -- along with reduced duties on solar equipment, he said.

Meanwhile, the Merchant Power Policy will allow producers to sell electricity directly to customers using the national grid on a wheeling-charge basis, he added.

He also said the National Rooftop Solar Program will start with government offices, then expand to schools and hospitals, with systems installed under public-private and OPEX models.

Road Transport Act 2018: Govt moves to relax punishment, fines
Read more

Dhaka to bring all buses under unified system

The government is also preparing for the transition to electric mobility, having signed agreements with the World Bank for 450 electric buses and planning to introduce electric trains.

At the event, BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury said the authority has set up the country's first Investor Relationship Management team to serve as a single point of contact for investors and guide them through government processes.

BIDA, in coordination with the home ministry, is also working to digitise security clearance processes for foreign professionals, with the reform set to go live in September, he said.

BIDA's priorities for the rest of the year include completing 32 reform initiatives and converting high-priority investment leads generated from recent visits, he added.

Related topic:
State of Investment Climate – BangladeshBangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)Integrated Multimodal Transport Plan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BIDA

US tariffs will not affect investments in Bangladesh: BIDA Chairman

4m ago
Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement

Bangladesh, Japan to sign economic partnership agreement soon

2y ago
OSS platform to ensure prompt services for Korean, foreign investors: Bida

Korean, foreign investors to get prompt services through OSS platform: Bida

1y ago

Bida, US venture capital firm to work together to attract FDI

2y ago
bangladesh-japan summit in dhaka

ICT collaboration with Japan to unlock numerous opportunities

2y ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে