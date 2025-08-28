Govt to adopt multimodal transport plan

Fouzul tells BIDA event

The government is moving away from scattered projects and will adopt an integrated multimodal transport plan to ensure cost and time-efficient transport, said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Road Transport and Bridges ministry, yesterday.

"By mapping existing roads, railways, waterways, and air routes along with data on goods and passenger movement, we can identify infrastructure gaps, prioritise investments, and determine the most efficient transport modes," he said.

The adviser made the remarks at a virtual event on the "4th State of Investment Climate -- Bangladesh", organised by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

He said the first draft of the plan will be ready next month.

The move came over a decade after the government formulated the National Integrated Multimodal Transport Policy in 2013 for developing an integrated transport network involving road, rail and waterways, which remained largely unimplemented.

Fouzul, also the energy adviser, highlighted two major initiatives in the energy sector.

The Renewable Energy Policy 2025 offers 15 years of tax exemptions -- 100 percent for the first 10 years and 50 percent for the next five -- along with reduced duties on solar equipment, he said.

Meanwhile, the Merchant Power Policy will allow producers to sell electricity directly to customers using the national grid on a wheeling-charge basis, he added.

He also said the National Rooftop Solar Program will start with government offices, then expand to schools and hospitals, with systems installed under public-private and OPEX models.

The government is also preparing for the transition to electric mobility, having signed agreements with the World Bank for 450 electric buses and planning to introduce electric trains.

At the event, BIDA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury said the authority has set up the country's first Investor Relationship Management team to serve as a single point of contact for investors and guide them through government processes.

BIDA, in coordination with the home ministry, is also working to digitise security clearance processes for foreign professionals, with the reform set to go live in September, he said.

BIDA's priorities for the rest of the year include completing 32 reform initiatives and converting high-priority investment leads generated from recent visits, he added.