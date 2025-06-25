Google Pay goes live

Global tech giant Google officially launched Google Wallet—commonly known as Google Pay—in Bangladesh yesterday, enabling customers to make contactless payments using just their smartphones, doing away with the need for plastic cards.

From air travel to everyday shopping, Google Pay is expected to transform how payments are made.

City Bank customers can now link their Mastercard or Visa cards to Google Wallet and use Google Pay for fast, secure, and contactless transactions.

Payments can be made simply by tapping an Android phone at any NFC-enabled POS terminal, both domestically and internationally.

Backed by advanced encryption technology, Google Pay ensures robust data security. For small purchases, PIN-free functionality enhances the checkout experience.

This initiative was made possible through a collaboration among City Bank, Google, Mastercard, and Visa.

Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the service at a ceremony organised at The Westin Hotel in Dhaka.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mansur said, "We welcome Google Pay to Bangladesh. I believe our country will prove to be a reliable destination for both local and foreign investors."

"It's a misconception that foreign entrants will simply take money out of the country; I don't agree with that view," he added.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to building a future-ready digital payments ecosystem in Bangladesh," said Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC.

"We are proud to bring this innovative solution to our customers and enable a smarter, more convenient way to pay," he said.

He said Bangladesh had now truly joined the ranks of countries capable of digital financial transactions.

"It's time to take our cards out of wallets and switch to Google Pay. This service enables transactions not just within the country, but across the globe—opening new possibilities for Bangladeshis and boosting financial inclusion," he added.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, said, "This launch represents a significant step forward in Mastercard's mission to accelerate the adoption of digital payments in Bangladesh."

"By introducing Google Wallet in collaboration with City Bank, Mastercard is not only expanding access to cutting-edge payment technologies but also empowering consumers with greater convenience, security, and choice in how they transact," he said.

Tracey Ann Jacobson, chargé d'affaires, ad interim, at the US Embassy in Dhaka, said it really was a wonderful collaboration.

Three iconic American brands—Google, Mastercard, Visa—and City Bank were working together to bring a state-of-the-art product to the Bangladeshi consumer and the Bangladesh business community, she said.

"And this is a sign of the growing sophistication and integration of Bangladesh into the global financial system that will pay benefits for years to come," she added.

"I do hope that Apple Pay will take note of this and make their own decision that everybody would like to see them make," said Jacobson.

Shammi Quddus, group product manager at Google Payments, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager, Visa Bangladesh, were present.

Ahmed said, "We are excited to partner with Google and The City Bank PLC to bring Google Wallet to Visa cardholders in Bangladesh."

"Today's launch marks a significant step forward in our country's digital payments evolution, offering consumers a faster, safer, and more convenient way to pay. At Visa, we are committed to driving innovation and expanding access to secure digital payment solutions, and this is yet another milestone in our ongoing efforts to make everyday transactions seamless and contactless," he added.