Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:55 AM
Gold prices rise ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

New rates effective from today
gold price in Bangladesh 2025
Gold prices have been going up in recent times, hitting an all-time high of Tk 124,501 per bhori yesterday. Jewellers attributed the rise to gold’s growing value in the international market. PHOTO: STAR/FILE

Gold prices in the local market have been raised due to a fresh spike in the price of pure gold, the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) said in a press release yesterday.

The new rates will come into effect today.

Buyers will need to pay Tk 1.72 lakh to buy each bhori or 11.664 grammes of gold from today, up from the previous rate of Tk 1.69 lakh.

According to BAJUS, the decision was finalised at a meeting of its Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring.

All jewellers across the country must comply with the updated rates, the association said.

