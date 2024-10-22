Business
Star Business Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:51 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Gold prices hit new record

Star Business Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:15 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 09:51 PM
gold price hike in Bangladesh

Gold price will be Tk 1,41,950 a bhori, the highest in the history of Bangladesh, with effect from tomorrow.

The previous price of each bhori or 11.664 grammes of 22-carat gold ornaments was Tk 1,40,061.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) today in a meeting took the decision of raising the price citing an increase in pure gold prices in the local market.

The price of gold in Bangladesh has been rising steadily for more than a year.

Gold market
Read more

Gold price crosses Tk 1.4 lakh per bhori

In July last year, the price of gold crossed the Tk 100,000-mark for the first time in Bangladesh.

Gold prices have been rising for more than a year, influenced by hikes in the international market and volatility in its supply in the domestic market.

Although Bangladesh does not import any significant quantity of gold, its prices are almost linked with international trends.

In Bangladesh, the annual demand for gold stands in between 20 and 40 tonnes.

About 80 percent of the demand is met through smuggled gold.

Related topic:
Gold price hike in BangladeshGold Price in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gold prices fall less than 24 hours after hitting all-time high

9m ago
gold price hike in Bangladesh

Gold all-time high of Tk 135,663 a bhori from tomorrow

4w ago
gold price hits new record

Gold price going through the roof, Tk 124,501 a bhori now

2m ago
gold price hits new record

Gold price hits new record again

6m ago
gold price hits new record

Gold price below Tk 1 lakh again

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যারিকেড ভেঙে বঙ্গভবনে ঢোকার চেষ্টা বিক্ষোভকারীদের

সেখানে উপস্থিত সেনাবাহিনী ও পুলিশ সদস্যরা তাদের বাধা দেয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

স্বর্ণের দামে নতুন রেকর্ড, ভরি ১ লাখ ৪১ হাজার ৯৫১ টাকা

৪৪ মিনিট আগে