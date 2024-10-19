Gold price crosses Tk 1.4 lakh per bhori

Business
Gold market

The price of gold in Bangladesh is set to break all previous records as it will cross Tk 1.4 lakh per bhori (11.66 grams) tomorrow, according to a statement by the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus).

Bajus said it asked its members to follow the new rate from Sunday due to the increased price of pure gold in the domestic market.

As per the decision, the price for each bhori of gold will rise by about 2 percent from the previous rate of roughly Tk 1.38 lakh fixed on September 28.

The price of gold in Bangladesh has been rising steadily for more than a year, crossing the Tk 1 lakh per bhori mark for the first time in July 2023.

