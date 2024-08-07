Garment factories to reopen today

Garment makers are desperately trying to meet deadlines as July, August and September are the peak season for shipping goods to buyers. Photo: Palash Khan

Garment factory owners yesterday decided to reopen their production units from today to ensure timely shipments as they are facing pressure from international clothing retailers and brands.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at its office in Dhaka, confirmed a BGMEA director alongside a statement of the platform afterwards.

The reopening was decided for the fact that factory owners would have to continue to pay workers' wages, said the director, adding that if the goods are not produced and shipped timely, the buyers would not clear payments.

This will result in factory owners failing to pay workers on time, he said.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said he did not ask anybody to reopen their units but anyone could do so at their own risk as law and order was still to improve.

The garment factories were kept shut initially for three days and then for another four days over a student movement which led to the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of prime minister.

Industry insiders, exporters and international retailers and brands have already expressed concern over the delays in production and suspension of transportation of raw materials to the factories and shipment of goods.

July, August and September comprise the peak season for both shipment of Christmas goods and for booking work orders for the next summer and spring seasons.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said they would also reopen factories from today despite the risks as there was pressure from international retailers and brands for the timely shipment of goods.

Garment exporters are expecting a strong recovery in exports and business as normalcy is being gradually restored with the changing political scenario.

Another BGMEA director who was present at the meeting said another reason behind reopening factories was to keep workers busy so that they did not get involved in any unrest.

Most factories will pay workers' salaries today or tomorrow, the director said, adding that if the factories were not reopened, it would be difficult to disburse the salaries.

However, the factory owners also decided to shut down their units whenever they sense any unrest to save their business and properties, the director also said, asking not to be named.

The apparel exporters have been facing challenges in sending goods to retailers through the Chattogram port amidst the violence.

They were also unable to communicate with their business partners both at home and abroad because of a recent internet blackout across the country and for the violence.

The BGMEA has said they have already lost Tk 6,400 crore while the textile millers said the amount of their loss is more than $58.8 million.